United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $247,000 Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,895 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in shares of US Foods by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 17,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,391,000 after buying an additional 185,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,584,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,749,000 after buying an additional 78,588 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of US Foods by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,325,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,075,000 after buying an additional 1,085,128 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,340,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,865,000 after buying an additional 3,131,633 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,514,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,226,000 after buying an additional 623,718 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other US Foods news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,156.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

NYSE USFD opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.40. US Foods Holding Corp has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average is $28.50.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

