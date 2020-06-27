United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,809.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Compass Point lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,536 shares in the company, valued at $20,467,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 282,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,230,421 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.43.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

