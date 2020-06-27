United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,627 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 28,958 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. ValuEngine raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.04.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $108.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $139.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.88.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

