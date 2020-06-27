United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stearns Financial Services Group raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 861.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after acquiring an additional 290,935 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 290.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 51,268 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 392,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $56.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.99.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

