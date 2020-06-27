United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.06.

Shares of ES opened at $82.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.36. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.13.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

