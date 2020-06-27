United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Macy’s by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Macy’s by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on M. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cleveland Research cut Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Macy’s from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82. Macy’s Inc has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.32. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

