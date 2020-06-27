United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities raised Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, CL King began coverage on Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

NYSE SCL opened at $87.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.98. Stepan has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $105.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.67 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

In other Stepan news, VP Jason Scott Keiper bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,183 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total value of $110,527.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,126 shares of company stock worth $101,896 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

