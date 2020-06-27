UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,045.33 ($13.30).

UTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 950 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($12.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UNITE Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.27) to GBX 932 ($11.86) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.64) target price on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of LON UTG opened at GBX 933 ($11.87) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62. UNITE Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6.84 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,351 ($17.19). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 845.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,032.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

