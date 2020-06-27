Unio Capital LLC Sells 180 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Unio Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.4% of Unio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.64.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $353.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,581.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.00. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

