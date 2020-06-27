UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.40. UK Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 866,379,873 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 million and a P/E ratio of -3.60.

UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.09) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

UK Oil & Gas Plc invests in a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom. It has interests in a portfolio of eight UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

