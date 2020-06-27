UBS Group Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €26.00 ($29.21) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.03 ($35.99) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.39) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €33.22 ($37.32).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €28.96 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.49. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($46.43).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

