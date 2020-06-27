UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NNGRY. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NNGRY opened at $16.83 on Thursday. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.48.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Other, and Japan Closed Block VA.

