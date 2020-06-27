Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases New Shares in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 28,440 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 53,088 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,455,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,418,000 after purchasing an additional 170,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

DEI opened at $30.76 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.40). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 37.55%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Christopher H. Anderson purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.32 per share, with a total value of $1,212,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,341,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,999,131.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

