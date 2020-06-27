Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $501,000 Investment in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,682,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,043,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,434,000 after buying an additional 742,322 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,809,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,421,000 after buying an additional 453,956 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after buying an additional 250,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,912,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWC shares. DA Davidson cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

HWC stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95. Hancock Whitney Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $319.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.63 million. Hancock Whitney’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

