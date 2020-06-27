Two Sigma Investments LP Has $496,000 Stake in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,518 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Amerisafe were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amerisafe by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Amerisafe by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amerisafe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 604,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amerisafe by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,200,000 after acquiring an additional 32,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $59.13 on Friday. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.02 and a 52-week high of $80.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average of $64.46.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $86.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 19.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

AMSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amerisafe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

In other Amerisafe news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $152,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,507.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.