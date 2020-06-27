Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,762 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CPK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.71.

NYSE:CPK opened at $80.50 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $101.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day moving average of $90.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.09%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

