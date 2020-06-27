Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires Shares of 21,814 Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Heartland Express by 2,763.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,077,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after buying an additional 1,039,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,338,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,288,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,800,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,096,000 after purchasing an additional 328,587 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 199,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 110,059 shares during the period. 53.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $20.32 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

