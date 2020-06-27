Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires Shares of 21,814 Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Heartland Express by 2,763.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,077,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after buying an additional 1,039,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,338,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,288,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,800,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,096,000 after purchasing an additional 328,587 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 199,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 110,059 shares during the period. 53.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $20.32 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.57.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.99%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.
Heartland Express Profile
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
