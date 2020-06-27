Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 285,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.17% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 61,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 121,728 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 128,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 981,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after buying an additional 96,804 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 237,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDN opened at $10.83 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

