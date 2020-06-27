Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,185,000 after purchasing an additional 112,405 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 144,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 78,365 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.37.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.43.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

