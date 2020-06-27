Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $3,258,794.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,278,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,978 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNRC stock opened at $114.82 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $68.23 and a one year high of $123.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $475.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.44.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

