Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.97 Million Stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Third Point Reinsurance were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPRE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the first quarter worth $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

Shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $681.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of ($38.71) million for the quarter. Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.