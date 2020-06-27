Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 76,200 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 271.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Douglas Emmett worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 35,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaguar Listed Property LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 74,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher H. Anderson bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,341,660 shares in the company, valued at $70,999,131.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.82.

DEI opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average is $35.85. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.99 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 37.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

