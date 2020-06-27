Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $215,000 Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 28,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.69. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.61 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on JBGS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

