Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 5,305 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,390,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Citigroup by 553.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,980,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,052 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Citigroup by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 216,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,311,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 194.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 30,842 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.59.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

