Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 2,679 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.06% of American Public Education worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APEI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 22.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APEI opened at $28.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $422.00 million, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.76. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APEI. Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barrington Research upgraded American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Public Education from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $42,225.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $544,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $320,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 419,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,448,019.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,685 shares of company stock valued at $373,681 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

