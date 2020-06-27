Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 4,430 BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,430 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,772,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,583,000 after purchasing an additional 414,203 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,830,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,708,000 after purchasing an additional 673,193 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,346,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,802,000 after acquiring an additional 714,100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,749,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,934,000 after acquiring an additional 890,689 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.6% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,027,000 after acquiring an additional 119,958 shares during the period.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $187,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,404,249.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $1,053,313.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,699.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,604. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWXT opened at $55.20 on Friday. BWX Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.49. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 74.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.