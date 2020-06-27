Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Shares in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 108.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCO. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Taubman Centers in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Taubman Centers stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of -0.06. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.94 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 107.89% and a net margin of 34.24%. Taubman Centers’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

