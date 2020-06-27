Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $228,000 in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.05% of Viad at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,510,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after purchasing an additional 574,615 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 242,305 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 940,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,463,000 after purchasing an additional 438,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Viad by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 404,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Viad alerts:

VVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Sidoti cut their target price on Viad from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $345.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Viad Corp has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $72.27.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.14. Viad had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.