Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $214,000 Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 386.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,652 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,612 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,228,523 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 524,823 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,981,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,774 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,509,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,909,000 after purchasing an additional 704,698 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Quaker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 4.5% in the first quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,704,840 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after buying an additional 115,500 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KGC. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.