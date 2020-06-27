Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 12,747 Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Liberty Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Liberty Global by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 532,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after purchasing an additional 60,144 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 398,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 71,130 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,211,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,791,000 after acquiring an additional 518,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LBTYK shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $21.38 on Friday. Liberty Global PLC has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

