Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 5,547 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIVO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $5,013,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 162.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 420,681 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $2,746,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 47.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 244,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,835,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 237,787 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. William Blair raised Meridian Bioscience from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Meridian Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $21.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.52 million, a PE ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $22.05.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

