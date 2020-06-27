Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter worth $31,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHGE opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $31.26.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

