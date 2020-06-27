Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 114.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Kohl’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Kohl’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Kohl’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp raised its stake in Kohl’s by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $59.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.58.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 17,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $253,822.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KSS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

