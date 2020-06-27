Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 7,286 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.0% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 157,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $42.21 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 156.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $254.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

