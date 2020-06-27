Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Transense Technologies (LON:TRT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of TRT opened at GBX 55.75 ($0.71) on Thursday. Transense Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 41 ($0.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 90 ($1.15). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 65.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57.

In other Transense Technologies news, insider Nigel Rogers purchased 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,700 ($72.55) per share, for a total transaction of £247,950 ($315,578.47).

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAWsense and Translogik. The company offers tire management solutions for the mining, earth-moving, and construction environments, which include wireless tire temperature and pressure monitoring systems, tread depth, and pressure and temperature data collection tools for truck, bus, and off-the-road vehicle tire inspections; and radio frequency identification tags, patches, and UHF readers for tires and general asset tracking.

