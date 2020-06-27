Towercrest Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,854 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,340,573 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,157,608,000 after purchasing an additional 355,038 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 87,683 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $196.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.18. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $203.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,519.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

