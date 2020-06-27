Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 78,993 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,993 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Rayonier were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,983,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter worth $19,517,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,661,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,525,000 after purchasing an additional 774,802 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 129.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,162,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,380,000 after purchasing an additional 654,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,520,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,347,000 after purchasing an additional 403,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RYN. Citigroup upgraded Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

RYN stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $259.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.06 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 234.78%.

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes purchased 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $34,014.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,360,926.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

