Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXSM shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $158.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.30.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average is $79.25.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.28). Equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

