Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 3,338 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,853 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Brookline Bancorp worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $763.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $71.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Peter O. Wilde purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,850.00. Also, CFO Carl M. Carlson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $134,440. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.