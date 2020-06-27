The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $9.50 price objective on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RUBI. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Rubicon Project presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.15.

Shares of The Rubicon Project stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $724.19 million, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The Rubicon Project has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $13.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.22 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Rubicon Project will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 8,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $45,161.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,387.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Day sold 29,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $229,242.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,114.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 274,022 shares of company stock worth $1,633,886. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

