Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Tembo Gold Corp (CVE:TEM) shares dropped 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 305,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 589,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and a PE ratio of -9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

About Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Tanzania and the rest of Africa. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property that comprises 46 prospecting licenses and license applications covering an area of approximately 151 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

