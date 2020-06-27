Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.75

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020 // Comments off

Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and traded as high as $6.70. Telkom SA Ltd ADS shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 16,511 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Telkom SA Ltd ADS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following business units: Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Yellow Pages. The Openserve business unit includes broadband solutions, optical and carrier solutions, enterprise solutions; and interconnect-based services connecting South Africa to the world.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Telkom SA Ltd ADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkom SA Ltd ADS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.