Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.75

Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and traded as high as $6.70. Telkom SA Ltd ADS shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 16,511 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Telkom SA Ltd ADS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following business units: Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Yellow Pages. The Openserve business unit includes broadband solutions, optical and carrier solutions, enterprise solutions; and interconnect-based services connecting South Africa to the world.

