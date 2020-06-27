Telecom Italia’s (TIIAY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telecom Italia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of TIIAY stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, South America, and the Mediterranean Basin. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

