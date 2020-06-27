Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEO. Scotiabank raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telecom Argentina from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Telecom Argentina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Shares of TEO opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. Telecom Argentina has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $18.55.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.99 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Telecom Argentina will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEO. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,830,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,776,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 361,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 202,468 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth about $2,238,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth about $1,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

