Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

TLND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Talend from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Talend in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Talend alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Tuchen sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $52,176.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 604,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,439,912.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $41,205.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,665.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $113,884. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Talend by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Talend during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Talend by 763.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Talend during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLND stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Talend has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 93.14%. The company had revenue of $68.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Talend will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Talend

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.