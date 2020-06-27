Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited operates as a research-based pharmaceutical company, engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and importing/exporting pharmaceutical drugs. Takeda’s core business comprise of ethical drugs and its portfolio includes lansoprazole for the treatment of peptic ulcers, leuprolide acetate for the treatment of prostate cancer and endometriosis, pioglitazone hydrocholoride for the treatment of diabetes, and candesartan cilexetil for the treatment of hypertension. The Company promotes enhancing R&D pipeline, while concentrating its management resources to the four core therapeutic areas: lifestyle-related diseases, oncology and urological diseases, central nervous system disease and gastroenterological diseases. It operates in two segments- Ethical drug business and Consumer healthcare business. Consumer healthcare business provides Alinamin (vitamin B1 derivative preparations, etc.), Benza (cold remedies). Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 131.01 and a beta of 1.02. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $20.92.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 191.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 57.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 96.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $16,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.