T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $110.88

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $110.88 and last traded at $110.41, with a volume of 5558362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura boosted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.95.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.14.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

