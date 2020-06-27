Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates Sell Rating for Teradyne (NYSE:TER)

Teradyne (NYSE:TER)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential downside of 41.36% from the stock’s current price.

TER has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra cut their target price on Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $81.85 on Friday. Teradyne has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average is $65.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,759,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 108,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 9.2% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,432.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 128,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

