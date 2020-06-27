Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,047,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,184 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Sun Life Financial worth $33,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,824,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,856,000 after purchasing an additional 244,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $376,271,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,306,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,166,000 after acquiring an additional 645,656 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 36.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,998,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,505,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,360,000 after acquiring an additional 108,911 shares during the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.394 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. TheStreet cut Sun Life Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.