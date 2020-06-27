SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SUEZ Environment Company performs various water and waste management services to protect resources and ecosystems. The company provides innovative solutions to millions of people and industries in the drinking water, wastewater treatment and waste management fields. Its water management services include catchment, treatment and distribution of drinking water; collection and purification of domestic and industrial water; biological and energy development of waste resulting from purification. In the waste management segment the Company is engaged in the collection of waste (except radioactive waste and urban waste); selection and preliminary treatment of waste; recycling that involves material, biological and energy recovery of recoverable waste; and elimination of residual waste by incineration or landfill. SUEZ Environment Company is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oddo Securities upgraded SUEZ/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered SUEZ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded SUEZ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SUEZ/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZEVY opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. SUEZ/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $8.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.87.

SUEZ/ADR Company Profile

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

